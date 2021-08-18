Hype, Fraud, and Leonardo da Vinci

The strange saga of how an obscure work hanging in a home in Louisiana became acclaimed as the most valuable painting on the planet.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ow did a painting that earlier this century was hanging over some guy’s stairwell in Louisiana, and sold for a pittance 16 years ago, become acclaimed as both the last and the lost Leonardo? Why is it now worth $450 million? Willful self-deception seems to have happened at several junctures. People want to have a transcendent experience. And they’re desperately attracted to fame. In the documentary The Lost Leonardo, art historian Frank Zöllner predicts that in a few decades the art world will be saying, “How could these idiots of the early 21st century see this as a Leonardo painting?”

