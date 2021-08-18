NR PLUS Culture

Hype, Fraud, and Leonardo da Vinci

By
The painting “Salvator Mundi” by School of Leonardo da Vinci is pictured at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, October 20, 2019. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)
The strange saga of how an obscure work hanging in a home in Louisiana became acclaimed as the most valuable painting on the planet.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ow did a painting that earlier this century was hanging over some guy’s stairwell in Louisiana, and sold for a pittance 16 years ago, become acclaimed as both the last and the lost Leonardo? Why is it now worth $450 million? Willful self-deception seems to have happened at several junctures. People want to have a transcendent experience. And they’re desperately attracted to fame. In the documentary The Lost Leonardo, art historian Frank Zöllner predicts that in a few decades the art world will be saying, “How could these idiots of the early 21st century see this as a Leonardo painting?”

