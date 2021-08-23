Joe Biden Has So Neutered Himself That He Can’t Even Criticize the Taliban

He’s afraid of offending the group that controls the fate of his presidency.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden has done many things in his statements about Afghanistan over the last week, from his speech last Monday to his brief press conference Sunday afternoon.

He’s critiqued Afghan leaders, blamed Donald Trump, denied he could have known what would happen, and painted rosy scenarios about the situation on the ground at the Kabul airport.

The one thing he’s never done, though, is criticize the Taliban.

The United States has been humiliated by Islamic radicals who have killed and maimed American for 20 years toward the end of restoring their medieval rule to Afghanistan, and the president of the United States can’t …