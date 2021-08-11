Joe Biden Is Talking Like a King

And he knows our self-appointed watchdogs won’t say a word.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A sked yesterday whether he possesses the authority to impose a national mask mandate on every school in the nation, President Joe Biden offered up a truly chilling answer. “I don’t believe that I do thus far,” he said, speaking from the East Room of the White House. “We’re checking that.”

“Checking.” “Thus far.” We’ve seen this movie before.

There are few things more alarming than hearing Democratic presidents tell reporters that they lack the power to do something, for, instead of representing confirmations of the executive branch’s limited power, such professions typically serve as overtures to an announcement that they intend to …