Joe Biden Was Never Up to the Task

His press conference on Thursday’s tragedy in Kabul only highlights the obvious.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden is a tired, pallid septuagenarian whose job asks too much of him. Call it a cruel observation, if you will, but the president does not have the stuff the nation needs, especially now. Yesterday’s press conference on the deadly attacks in Kabul was many things — stilted, mechanical, obfuscatory — but more than anything else, it highlighted Joe Biden’s frailty.

In front of a press who questioned him as if they were visiting him during lunch hour at Shady Rest, President Biden appeared confused and exhausted — eventually resorting to resting his head on the binder in front of …