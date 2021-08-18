Loudoun County School Board Enacts Wide-Ranging ‘Gender Identity’ Policy

At least one teacher has quit over the new policy, and another was suspended for publicly opposing it.

The local school board in Loudoun County, Va., has enacted a permissive gender-identity policy, which allows students to use restrooms and locker rooms, as well as compete in sports, on the basis of the gender with which they identify rather than their biological sex.

Last week, seven school-board members — Beth Barts, Denise Corbo, Leslee King, Harris Mahedavi, Atoosa Reaser, Brenda Sheridan, and Ian Serotkin — voted to approve the new policy, while two, Jeffrey Morse and John Beatty, voted against it.

Both Beatty and Morse said they opposed the policy in part because parents in the district hadn’t had enough time …