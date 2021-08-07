Made in LA Biennial Spotlights Art Stars

A great show, but the catalogue is too La La Land.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he art-making milieu in Los Angeles is dazzling. Making this point with elan and emphasis is Made in LA 2020, the fifth biennial of work by living artists in this vast, creatively sizzling region. It takes the temperature of Los Angeles’s avant-garde art. It’s hot, to be sure, and what’s good is very good. Fevered at points, too, and I diagnosed delirium, both forgivable, since we live in crazy times.

The exhibition is hosted by the Hammer Museum in Westwood, UCLA’s neighborhood but also a chic, tony enclave between West Hollywood and Santa Monica, and the Huntington Museum in San Marino, …