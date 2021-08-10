Don’t Mess with Nicolas Cage’s Pig

Cage is winning acclaim for his new indie drama Pig, but does it live up to the hype?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n Pig, a fat, hairy, graying old kook is living happily in the woods when his only friend, a truffle pig, gets kidnapped. So he goes after the pignappers with vengeance on his mind. It’s Taken meets bacon. Except the hermit is played by Nicolas Cage. So it’s ham meets bacon.

Given Cage’s history of, shall we say, indelicate acting, people have started grading him on a curve: Any movie performance in which he doesn’t spend 15 minutes screaming manically gets marked down as “restrained” or “nuanced.” So he’s winning acclaim again for this role. But he lacks subtlety in a …