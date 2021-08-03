New York AG’s Report on Cuomo’s ‘Pattern’ of Sexual Harassment Is Devastating

Letitia James’s report is a thoroughgoing disaster for Cuomo.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is difficult to imagine that Governor Andrew Cuomo can survive the devastating report, finding him to be a serial violator of sexual-harassment law, issued today by New York state attorney general Letitia James and her outside investigators.

The report concludes that the governor violated federal and state laws, as well as executive-chamber rules. It was synopsized at a press conference this morning by AG James and the two investigators, Joon Kim, a former top federal prosecutor, and Anne Clark, a highly experienced employment and gender-discrimination litigator.

In lurid detail, James and the investigators laid out allegations by eleven different women, all …