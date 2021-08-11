Next Up: Democrats’ Evolving View on Impeaching an Executive Who Has Left Office

Oh, but Trump was different.

Now that Andrew Cuomo has resigned as New York's governor, to take effect two weeks hence, the question naturally arises: What is to become of the state assembly's impeachment investigation?

After all, impeachment has heated up since the issuance of state attorney general Letitia James’s report on Cuomo’s many alleged instances of sexual harassment.

Assembly speaker Carl Heastie (a key Cuomo ally until President Biden opined that the governor should resign) has indicated that impeachment is on track. The assembly has given Cuomo a deadline of this coming Friday to submit any evidence in his defense. And judiciary committee chairman Charles Lavine …