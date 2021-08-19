NR PLUS Politics & Policy

No, Republican Governors Are Not ‘Banning Masks in Classrooms’

By
Students raise their hands to answer a question at Kratzer Elementary School in Allentown, Pa., April 13, 2021. (Hannah Beier/Reuters)
Leaving the decision to mask children up to their parents rather than school boards is not a ‘ban.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a piece titled “The Biden administration will use a federal civil rights office to deter states from banning masks in classrooms,” the New York Times reports that:

President Biden, escalating his fight with Republican governors who are blocking local school districts from requiring masks to protect against the coronavirus, said Wednesday that his Education Department would use its broad powers including taking possible legal action to deter states from barring universal masking in classrooms.

As careful readers will observe, both the headline and the lead paragraph within this story contain fatally misleading descriptions of what the “Republican governors” in

