NRPLUS Conference Call with Betsy DeVos and Rich Lowry

On Thursday afternoon, NR editor-in-chief Rich Lowry spoke with former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on an exclusive, NRPLUS members-only conference call.

Betsy and Rich began the call with a discussion of the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on education. They discussed whether masks and vaccines should be mandated in schools — with Betsy sharing that at the end of the day, the answer to these questions should be what is best for the student, not what is best for the adults. The pair also explored how remote learning has affected children and emphasized the necessity that they return to …