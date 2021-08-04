Ordinary Failures in Ordinary Times

It’s not emergencies like COVID-19 that we can’t handle; it’s everything else.

The COVID-19 era has been a time of extraordinary challenges, and it has been encouraging to see how remarkably well Americans have dealt with those challenges.

There is much room for criticism and for improvement, but there is also much to admire: the rapid development and deployment of vaccines took far less time in the United States than in most of Europe, not to mention the generally well-governed countries of Australia and New Zealand, which still lag with vaccination rates that are one-half and one-third of the U.S. rate, respectively; the economic constriction caused pain and upheaval that should not be …