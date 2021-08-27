Our Search for the Sublime in Donegal

This land is beautiful, but it’s not our true home.

I was over 30 years old when I spent my first night under my father's roof. My wife and I had traveled to Ireland to visit him there, and tour around the country the way my mother did with me when I was a child. I've already told that story — what preceded it, and followed on. But, in the middle of that trip, my wife and I took a break away from the business of my epic father-son reconciliation, to pursue something else. Namely a few pictures of ourselves in the places where the The Quiet Man was filmed …