Planned Parenthood Jumps into the Hormone-Therapy Game

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P lanned Parenthood dresses itself up in pink and calls itself an essential women’s health-care organization, but its business model tells a different story. Each year, Planned Parenthood clinics perform upwards of 330,000 abortions, making the group the most prolific abortion provider in the country.

But recently, Planned Parenthood has quietly begun expanding into a new arena: hormone therapy for individuals with gender dysphoria, a service the group calls “gender affirming care.”

Hormone therapy has become popular as a means of artificially suppressing the sex characteristics of those who feel misaligned with their biological sex. Biological men who identify as women take estrogen …