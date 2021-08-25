NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE U p until things recently turned into a five-alarm debacle in Afghanistan, former president Donald Trump’s major criticism was that his successor wasn’t getting out of Afghanistan fast enough. He derided President Biden for extending the withdrawal deadline. Put aside that the total U.S. pullout, under any circumstances, would have eviscerated the counter-terrorism mission that continues to be essential — namely, denying anti-American jihadists sanctuary from and operational partnership with the host regime. As we now see, the May 1 date, on which Trump agreed in a formal February 2020 agreement with the Taliban, would have been even more reckless than …
Pompeo’s Underwhelming Defense of the Trump–Taliban Agreement
The best spin Pompeo can now put on it is that a reelected Trump would have abandoned it.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Joe Manchin Just Blew Up Rationale for Republicans to Cut an Infrastructure Deal
Manchin has made clear that any Republican that votes for the bipartisan charade is greasing the wheels for Democrats to ram through their entire agenda.
The Biden Illusion Crumbles to Dust
President Joe Biden addressed the nation and confirmed all of the worst suspicions of his critics.
The Biden Blowout Is Just Beginning
These days, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus.
When You Understand What Happened to Simone Biles, It Makes Sense
There are things you can play through, and things you shouldn't.
Newsom’s Recall Problem Is with Hispanic Voters
Two new polls show Hispanic voters, who heavily supported him in 2018, now favoring his ouster.
A Misleading Narrative about the Unvaccinated
You don’t have to look far on social media to find people contending that the remaining unvaccinated are overwhelmingly Republicans.
The Latest
The Day Afghanistan Died
There are a lot of different reasons for the fall of Afghanistan, and plenty of blame to go around, but the end result was not pre-ordained.
The History of the Case That Could Topple Roe
Understanding the facts of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which the Supreme Court will hear next term.
Booker’s Bank-Breaking 'Baby Bonds' Won’t Close the Wealth Gap
A wasteful handout tucked into the $3.5 trillion budget-reconciliation plan
Democrats Stay Silent as Unprecedented ‘Benefits Cliff’ Approaches
7.5 million Americans are set to lose expanded federal unemployment benefits on Labor Day, yet progressive policymakers aren’t talking about it. Why?
Film Culture Searches for a Leader
Searching for Mr. Rugoff investigates the meaning of movies and culture.
New Candyman: Chicago Racism Is the Boogeyman
The first Candyman was better, but the second one has its merits as well.