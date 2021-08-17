Remembering the Shameful Trump-Taliban ‘Peace’ Agreement

The debacle in Afghanistan belongs to Biden. But the previous president is an accomplice to this catastrophe.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D oes the name Mawlavi Talib ring a bell? No reason it should. In Afghanistan, it’s just another name — one in 5,000.

One in 5,000, that is, if you’re talking about the 5,000 prisoners the Trump administration pressured the Afghanistan government to release last year in furtherance of its sham peace deal with the Taliban.

Except Mawlavi Talib was not just any released war prisoner. He turned out to be a Taliban commander — just like the Taliban commanders President Obama shamefully released while pleading with the militant Islamists to come to the negotiating table, pretend to recognize the “sharia-democracy” regime we’d …