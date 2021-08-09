Loki: Marvel’s Poignant, Confusing Spectacle

Though with occasionally poignant themes and good performances, the show’s complexity and rehashing may bode ill for the future of Marvel.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) used to keep the plot mechanics relatively simple. Beginning with Iron Man, old-guard Marvel featured vanilla fight scenes, international intrigue, good ol’-fashioned espionage, and military-industrial-complex antagonists. Then, the MCU gradually but progressively got wackier, becoming an exercise in mental gymnastics, culminating in Phase 4 with WandaVision. Continuing the wild ride, Marvel lets its freak flag fly in Loki. The infamous god of mischief debuts in his own spinoff, amalgamating all kinds of metaphysical, supernatural, psychedelic, and mystical elements for a weird but thought-provoking experience.

