The ATF Doesn’t Need an Activist Director

It needs an administrator more interested in enforcing the law than in rewriting it.

The Senate should reject Joe Biden's nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

If it does so, as seems likely, then, good riddance.

Chipman is an activist, but the ATF needs an administrator. Chipman would raise the temperature of the gun-control debate, when precisely the opposite is needed. Chipman has shown poor judgment — from engaging in racially tinged office politics to allowing himself to be used as an instrument of public relations by a Beijing-run propaganda program — and the ATF, of all federal agencies, has had more than enough of poor judgment over …