The Bitter Truth: There’s Still No Rhyme or Reason to COVID-19

People wear masks around Times Square as cases of the coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York, N.Y., July 23, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
The stats defy the spin: This pandemic does not hinge on whether the governor is a Democrat or Republican, whether restrictions are tight or loose. It does not care.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wo presidents. Fifty states. One-hundred-and-ninety-five countries. A multitude of different approaches. And still, there’s no rhyme or reason to this pandemic.

Vaccines help a great deal. That much we know. Beyond that, though, the coverage of the virus has mostly been partisanship and witchcraft. Here, current as of today, is the per-state death chart per 100,000 people in the United States:

Confusing, isn’t it? Try as you might, you will not find a plausible way of blaming this on that party or region or policy that you hate.

A few days ago, the New York Times ran an excellent piece

