The Fall of Andrew Cuomo Is Not the End of the Problem

Me Too and the continuing fallout from the sexual revolution

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s you’ve probably heard by now, New York governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning in the wake of allegations of utter disrespect, to put it mildly, of women on his staff. He should have resigned much earlier for his cover-up of how badly New York State, under his orders, mishandled nursing homes during COVID-19. But on both fronts, our problems go beyond Cuomo.

His behavior with women is totally in keeping with the politics of expanding abortion — and he has been a leader for this cause, in a place already considered the abortion capital of the U.S., no less. But while …