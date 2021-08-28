NR PLUS Art

The Guggenheim’s Off the Record Exhibition Lacks Cohesion and Purpose

By
Sadie Barnette, My Father’s FBI File; Government Employees Installation, 2017. Five archival pigment prints, 22 x 17 in. (55.9 x 43.2 cm), edition 3/5. (Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, Purchased with funds contributed by the Young Collectors Council, with additional funds contributed by Peter Boyce II 2018.57. © Sadie Barnette. Photo: Courtesy Fort Gansevoort)
There is much good work in the show, but it needed a ruthless dose of focus.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ff the Record is the new exhibition at the Guggenheim in New York. It doesn’t dare contend that fake news rules the airwaves and printing presses. That would confirm a central part of Trumpism. Surely the chatterati would cry “verboten,” as they’re trained to look the other way, as Labs know to catch the Frisbee and bring it back, no thinking asked. Rather, the show, at its best, is a subtle, unintended tip of the hat to said fake news. The show rejects the very concept of objectivity and neutrality in the documents we consider the essence of truth, and

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

Worse Than Saigon

Worse Than Saigon

In yielding Afghanistan to the Taliban, Joe Biden has engineered the worst foreign-policy disaster in a generation.

The Latest

What Would Frank Say?

What Would Frank Say?

Daniel Flynn, biographer of Frank Meyer, discusses the contributions that the National Review editor made to the conservative movement in the 20th century.