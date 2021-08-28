The Guggenheim’s Off the Record Exhibition Lacks Cohesion and Purpose

There is much good work in the show, but it needed a ruthless dose of focus.

Off the Record is the new exhibition at the Guggenheim in New York. It doesn't dare contend that fake news rules the airwaves and printing presses. That would confirm a central part of Trumpism. Surely the chatterati would cry "verboten," as they're trained to look the other way, as Labs know to catch the Frisbee and bring it back, no thinking asked. Rather, the show, at its best, is a subtle, unintended tip of the hat to said fake news. The show rejects the very concept of objectivity and neutrality in the documents we consider the essence of truth, and …