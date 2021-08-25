The History of the Case That Could Topple Roe

Understanding the facts of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which the Supreme Court will hear next term.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n May, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the biggest case concerning abortion regulations to come before the justices in three decades. The last time the Court had such a significant opportunity to revisit its holding in Roe v. Wade was the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which a majority affirmed Roe and created a new “undue burden” standard for reviewing state-level abortion restrictions.

The Court has yet to schedule oral arguments in Dobbs, but a ruling is expected late next summer, at the end of the coming term. The case, which concerns …