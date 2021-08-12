The Left’s Irrational COVID Rage

The selective anger toward only one group among the several that are refusing vaccines is boringly opportunistic.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘ Anger,” writes guest essayist Sarah Smarsh in the New York Times, “is a contagious energy that jumps quickly from one person to the next. It will seize your mind and body as its host. If allowed to explode, it will hurt others.”

Smarsh is a progressive living in Kansas who is herself really angry with people who don’t wear masks enough: “By many accounts an amiable person, I once yelled at a truck stop full of unmasked people to read the sign on the goddamn door.” Perhaps she should avoid truck stops rather than raging at people whose risk tolerance differs …