The Lies Are Exposed in Kabul

The collapse of the Afghan government and the fall of the capital are the final bitter fruit of the national-security establishment’s deceptions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s a conservative cliché to imagine state-run enterprises as versions of the DMV — frustrating, inefficient, an experience that leaves you enraged. You enter in line in order to be told the next line to line up in. The DMV isn’t like that in many states now — often the DMV runs through kiosks and databases. But the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, now gives you something of the old experience, spiced up with the threat of abandonment, mutilation, and death.

