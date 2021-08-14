NR PLUS Art

The Medici: Portraits and Power Proves Marquee Names Count for Only So Much

By
Left: Bronzino (1503–1572). Cosimo I de’ Medici in Armor, ca. 1545. Oil on panel. 33 7/8 × 26 1/4 in. (86 × 66.8 cm). Inscribed: on tree trunk at lower right, COSMVS MEDICES·DUX FLOR (Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, Art Gallery of New South Wales Foundation Purchase 1996 (78.1996). Photo: HIP / Art Resource, NY) Right: Benvenuto Cellini, Italian, Florence 1500–1571 Florence. Cosimo I de’ Medici, 1545. Bronze. 43 5/16 × 38 9/16 in. (110 × 98 cm).  (Museo Nazionale del Bargello. Su concessione del Ministero della Cultura. Photo: Antonio Quattrone) (The Medici: Portraits and Politics, 1512–1570)
Twenty-five Bronzinos make it worthwhile, but the Met makes a muddle.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, I saw The Medici: Portraits and Politics, 1512–1570 at the Met, in New York City. I think there’s a big communication problem there, and it’s only partly lackluster leadership at the top. I’m told most of the program staff — the curators and designers, especially — are still working from home. I’m not sure everyone’s on the same page. Did they ever get together to swap ideas, thrash and hash things, do maquettes and models, forge stories that make sense, you know, the things we dinosaurs did when we organized shows?

It’s not a bad show. I recommend it

Recommended

The Latest