The New York Times Admits that the Unvaccinated Are Not All Trump Supporters

Who’d have thunk it?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he New York Times has long struggled with the question of whether or not its news pages should report facts that undermine the claims made by its opinion writers and their allies. Sometimes, the answer is no. But when the answer is yes — when the Times’ news reporters tell the truth — we get what James Taranto used to call “two papers in one.” So it is with Saturday’s Times report on unvaccinated Americans.

The current ideological push from the left is to paint skepticism of and resistance to the COVID vaccines as overwhelmingly a right-wing phenomenon, concentrated among the …