The Radical Ruling against Ron DeSantis on Cruise-Ship Vaccine Passports

The Eleventh Circuit should not let this ship sail.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Sunday, Judge Kathleen Williams of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida (the federal court based in Miami) ruled in favor of Norwegian Cruise Lines, striking down the anti-vaccine-passport statute passed by the Florida legislature and supported by Governor Ron DeSantis. Judge Williams, an Obama appointee, issued an injunction preventing Florida from enforcing against the cruise line its law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccination in order to travel. While Florida’s law presents serious federalism issues, Judge Williams advances a bizarre and revolutionary First Amendment theory with vast implications for all manner of economic regulation,

…