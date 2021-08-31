The Supreme Court Has a Chance to Blunt the Union Scheme to Defy It

Will the Court have the back of Janus and Harris?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ’T is the season, as the Supreme Court’s 2021 October term looms, for decisions on cert writs. One of particular interest to many conservatives is the case of Boardman v. Inslee, requesting the high court to take up the Freedom Foundation’s effort to roll back a deceptive Washington State ballot initiative that’s been used by Big Labor bureaucrats to constrain First Amendment rights of home-care workers.

But the critical matter is this: If the Court refuses to hear Boardman, it will be permitting a calculated, well-funded effort by government unions to baldly defy and weaken its recent precedents in Janus and Harris.

