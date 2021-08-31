The Taliban’s Capture of U.S. Military Gear Is Not an ’80s Rerun

It’s far, far worse.

In the wake of the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban have captured a large amount of American military equipment.

Exactly how much is unclear. As defense analyst Jonathan Schroden explained in an informative Twitter thread, it’s likely that the headlines about $85 billion in equipment overstate how much the Taliban have actually seized. But even if it’s much smaller than that, Jim Geraghty’s characterization in the Morning Jolt is still correct: “The Taliban have now seized one of the greatest caches of advanced military equipment ever. If we ever must fight them again, we will be fighting an …