The Walls Are Rapidly Closing In on Andrew Cuomo

We are nearing checkmate. It’s just a matter of how long it will take Cuomo to see it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E vents surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s scandals are moving quickly, veering toward a rapid impeachment. I believe that could happen, although as I reiterated last week, New York impeachment standards are vague, and unlike the federal process, there is extensive judicial participation. That could bog things down . . . but — again, unlike federal impeachment — any bogging down would probably happen with Cuomo suspended from office.

The best outcome at this point would be for Andrew Cuomo to resign. He is not wired that way, and so far, his lawyers are aggressively contesting the allegations publicly. But I don’t see …