Today’s Democrats Are Anti-Choice

By jettisoning the Hyde amendment, the Democratic Party has made abortion absolutism its calling card.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S hortly after the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide in Roe v. Wade, striking down every state law that had protected unborn children up to that point, most politicians of both parties agreed that protecting the conscience rights of pro-life Americans was of utmost importance.

Politicians in both parties. As unbelievable as it might seem today, when Roe was handed down, a significant contingent of Democratic congressmen rallied behind Republican Henry Hyde of Illinois and his now-famous amendment, which prevented the use of federal money to fund most abortion procedures for Medicaid recipients.

Legal abortion might be the law of the land, the …