When National Honor Meant Something

TR provides a counter-example to Biden’s fecklessness.

Honor has always had an enormous influence on human affairs and the conduct of governments — until, evidently, the advent of President Joe Biden in the year 2021.

There’s no perspective from which his exit from Afghanistan looks good. But abstracting it from any considerations of honor at least takes some of the sting out of a deeply humiliating episode that would have been considered intolerable throughout most of our nation’s history.

We’ve struck back at ISIS-K after its attack last week. Otherwise, the administration has seemed immune to the pull of such factors as self-respect, credibility, loyalty, and prestige.

It is dishonorable — …