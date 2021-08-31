NR PLUS National Security & Defense

White House Dodges on Bombshell Report That Taliban Offered U.S. Control of Kabul

By
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attends a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 30, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
President Biden owes the American people answers.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ver the weekend, the Washington Post published a bombshell report: The Taliban had offered to stay outside of Kabul the weekend of August 15 and let the U.S. military secure the city, but the Taliban’s offer was rejected by General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, because President Biden only wanted U.S. troops to secure the Kabul airport.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked at Monday’s press briefing if the report was accurate, she replied: “I have not seen this reporting. I have to look at it.”

Psaki’s response strains credulity. The story had been shared widely

