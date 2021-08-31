White House Dodges on Bombshell Report That Taliban Offered U.S. Control of Kabul

President Biden owes the American people answers.

Over the weekend, the Washington Post published a bombshell report: The Taliban had offered to stay outside of Kabul the weekend of August 15 and let the U.S. military secure the city, but the Taliban's offer was rejected by General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, because President Biden only wanted U.S. troops to secure the Kabul airport.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked at Monday’s press briefing if the report was accurate, she replied: “I have not seen this reporting. I have to look at it.”

.@PhilipWegmann: "The Washington Post reports that the Taliban offered to stay out of Kabul & let the United States forces secure the city. We told them that we only needed the airport. Is that reporting accurate?" Psaki: "I have not seen this reporting. I have to look at it." pic.twitter.com/5lxmaSj8IU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021

Psaki’s response strains credulity. The story had been shared widely …