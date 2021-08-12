Who Watches the Public-Health Watchmen?

It’s the job of lawmakers to limit the powers granted to bureaucrats in an emergency. It’s the public’s responsibility to make sure they do that job well.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n important question that has been raised by the COVID-19 epidemic — but not answered to anyone’s satisfaction — touches on the nature and future of government emergency powers: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?

Who watches the watchmen?

The obvious — and correct — answer to that question, when it comes to public-health authorities, is: Congress and the state legislatures. Emergency powers do not exist separate from the law; they are exercised under the law and defined in it. Even the Roman dictatorship was constrained by law and custom, and the dictator’s dictates subject to veto, at least during the republican era.

As the …