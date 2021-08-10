NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Why Did Some Stand by Andrew Cuomo?

By
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event to announce five new vaccination sites in New York, N.Y., April 23, 2021. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Follow the money.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a column at Salon, Amanda Marcotte considers the case of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation today amid sexual-misconduct allegations, and the question of “why women play along with sexist men.”

There are many possible answers to that question — access to power is Marcotte’s verdict, but there’s also ideology, social ties and competition for social status, and, never to be ignored, the root of all evil: the love of money.

Sometimes, a whole lot of money.

Consider the case of Karen Hinton, a former Cuomo aide and flack for New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. According to

Recommended

The Latest