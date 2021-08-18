Why Did the United States Abandon Bagram Airfield?

The bottom line is that Biden didn’t leave enough troops in Afghanistan for an evacuation.

On the night of July 5, the United States military departed from Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan "without notifying the base's new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans' departure more than two hours after they left," the Associated Press reported at the time.

As chaos erupted at Hamid Karzai International Airport following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on Sunday, some members of Congress and Afghanistan war experts are asking why the United States didn’t hold on to its secure base of 20 years at Bagram, located about 30 miles north of Kabul.

“No one in their right mind would have closed …