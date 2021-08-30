Why Isn’t Biden to Blame for COVID Deaths?

The reality is that neither Biden nor Trump deserves blame for COVID deaths. Neither had a silver bullet.

One of the most morally revolting talking points taken up by the Left in its effort to deflect attention from Joe Biden's deadly incompetence in Afghanistan is minimizing the deaths of 13 troops in Kabul by pointing out that more people are dying from COVID every day.

Of course, if we use the standards that Democrats set during the Trump years, those COVID deaths are also the responsibility of President Biden.

It should be said that comparing deaths caused by a faceless worldwide pandemic to the deaths of American troops who were needlessly placed in a perilous situation by an administration that …