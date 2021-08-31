NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Yes, We’re Leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan

By
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D,C., August 31, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Defenders of the Biden administration are already trying to rewrite history.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I t’s amazing to watch in real time the fabrication of an Americans-left-behind stab-in-the-back myth,” writes The Atlantic’s David Frum.

Was General Frank McKenzie, the four-star commander of the U.S. Central Command, perpetuating the Americans-left-behind stab-in-the-back myth when he said there was “a lot of heartbreak” associated with our departure from Afghanistan, because we “did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out?”

Why would there be “heartbreak” if the administration had evacuated all willing Americans — and if the evacuation had been a huge success, as Biden partisans claim? Why is the U.S. State Department telling green-card holders in Afghanistan

