A Preemptive Attack on the Supreme Court

Undermining the legitimacy of our democratic institutions has become a bipartisan game.

America's progressives have spent most of the past year wailing about people who undermine faith in democratic institutions. "Misinformation" that casts doubt on the election of President Biden, they tell us, must be combated at every level — by "calling it out" where possible and censoring it where necessary.

Unfortunately for their case, these same people call into question the legitimacy of virtually every election they lose: George W. Bush “stole” the 2000 election; the Koch brothers’ wicked weaponization of Citizens United gave us the Tea Party wave of 2010; and of course the 2016 election was handed to Donald Trump …