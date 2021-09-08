NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Ridiculous Revision of Inflation History

By
Sheets of $1 bills on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., November 14, 2014. (Gary Cameron/Reuters)
What if the 1970s inflation ‘panic’ was really a response to greater sexual freedom? Makes you think, doesn’t it? Oh no, it doesn’t.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hey say that those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. The same is true of those who rewrite it — which, over at New York magazine, is precisely what America’s self-appointed historian of conservativism, Rick Perlstein, has done in submitting that the anger generated by double-digit inflation in the 1970s was not economic in nature but “cultural.”

Perlstein writes:

At so, you have to ask: What were these people really talking about when they talked about inflation?

The conclusion I’ve drawn is that this was a form of moral panic. The 1970s was when the social transformations of the

