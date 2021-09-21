A Tale of Two Drone Strikes

Trump was condemned for his successful strike on Soleimani. Biden faced a much different reaction after his botched attack in Kabul.

When then-President Trump ordered a strike that killed two leaders of two terrorist organizations with zero collateral damage, many in the media, academia, and Hollywood immediately condemned it as impulsive and dangerous. When President Biden ordered a drone strike against alleged ISIS-K members that instead killed an aid worker and his family, the reaction in those same quarters amounted to barely a reprimand.

The study in contrasts underscores just how differently the two presidents’ actions are filtered through the media and academia prisms.

Trump’s attack on January 3, 2020, killed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Quds Force commander and terrorist mastermind Qasem …