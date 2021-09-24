Actually, $3.5 Trillion Is a Lot of Money

And it’s not even the whole cost of congressional Democrats’ plans.

On Wednesday, Eric Levitz of New York Magazine took a bold stance in defense of President Biden's massive American Families Plan (AFP): "$3.5 Trillion Is Not a Lot of Money."

$3.5 trillion comes out to $27,247.74 for every household in the United States. When you add to that $3.5 trillion the $550 billion in new infrastructure spending Democrats have also proposed and the $1.9 trillion they already spent on COVID relief in January, the per-household cost rises to $46,321.17. The Congressional Research Service calculated in 2010 that the entire cost of the Second World War, in fiscal-year 2011 dollars, was $4.1 …