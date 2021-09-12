Anniversaries of 9/11 and Star Trek Showcase Timeless Truths

We are reminded that evil endures, but so does hope.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wo anniversaries were this week, and both have personal meaning for me. Twenty years ago, I was across the street from the World Trade Center when it collapsed. I wrote about that day in the Wall Street Journal.

As a crowd from the Journal’s building watched the first tower burn, an architect I was standing next to suddenly remarked that he didn’t think the steel girders of the towers would stand up to a jet-fuel fire. We looked at each other and walked away with anyone who wanted to join us. Less than five minutes later, the first tower collapsed. He …