Are Mobs Still Bad When Their Target Is Brett Kavanaugh?

If we are going to avoid perennial repeats of January 6, we need people on the left side to talk down their own protest tradition.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne reason why the January 6 Capitol riot was so shocking is that it involved street mobs — on the political right. Mobs of many kinds that shut down the operations of government and business, intimidate individuals, or engage in riots and violence have long been a common tactic on the left. January 6 finally brought a lot of people on the center-left and left to decry mob protest tactics. For those of us who have spent years decrying such tactics, it was welcome company. But we did not expect that company to last, given how deeply ingrained mob tactics …