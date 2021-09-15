Biden Is Hurting the Vaccine Case

His rhetoric continues to undermine his worthy goal of convincing more people to get the shot.

President Biden says that the COVID-19 vaccines work. He ought to start acting like it.

This may seem a somewhat peculiar objection to register, given that Biden has proved so keen to impose a federal vaccination mandate that he is willing to risk breaking the law. And yet, to listen to the president talk about the vaccine is to wonder how convinced of its efficacy he truly is. “Based on available data from the summer,” Biden said last Thursday, “only one of out of every 160,000 fully vaccinated Americans was hospitalized for COVID-19 per day. These are the facts.” And, indeed …