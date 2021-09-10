NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Biden Is Stuck in a Bind of His Own Making

By
President Biden enters a classroom at Brookland Middle School in Washington, D.C., September 10, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Having promised and failed to ‘shut down the virus, not the country,’ he’s now claiming extraordinary powers that aren’t rightfully his.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden has trapped himself. Last year, deep into his campaign, Biden issued his own “I alone can fix it” edict, promising the American public that, unlike Donald Trump, as president he would “shut down the virus, not the country.” We are now seven months into Biden’s tenure, and the virus remains decidedly un-shut down. What to do?

It’s showtime (emphasis on show).

By vowing not to shut down “the country,” Biden was not suggesting that President Trump had been too strongly in favor of lockdowns or intrusive measures, but that Trump had been incompetent. It was, Biden said, Trump’s core “ineptitude”

