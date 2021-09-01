Biden’s Afghanistan Speech Was a Dishonest, Incoherent, Contradictory Mess

His weak excuses for the incompetent way this was undertaken don’t make sense.

As it turns out, Joe Biden's rambling speech defending his botched Afghanistan withdrawal seems even more incoherent and contradictory when you read the transcript.

The president informed us that the Afghan withdrawal was handled more efficiently and gloriously than any in history, but also that the chaos surrounding it was the fault of the Afghan army and Donald Trump:

The assumption was that more than 300,000 Afghan national security forces that we had trained over the past two decades and equipped would be a strong adversary in their civil wars with the Taliban. That assumption, that the Afghan government would be able

…