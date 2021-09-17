Biden’s Growing Border Catastrophe

There is no such thing as benign neglect of our borders.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Biden administration, surprising precisely nobody, is facing an ever-worsening crisis at the border. In recent days, thousands of Haitian immigrants have crossed the Rio Grande. No, that’s not a typo.

The scene is so embarrassing and distressing that the FAA has restricted the flights of drone cameras to prevent Fox News from showing the pictures of what the developing migrant encampment looks like.

These Haitian migrants are part of a larger movement of tens of thousands of Haitians who are trying to migrate to the United States from a number of South American countries, where they fled after the 2010 earthquake. …