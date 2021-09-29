Biden’s Immigration Treachery Threatens the Nation, Not Just National Security

The president is telling Texas and other border states that the federal government will neither protect them nor allow them to protect themselves.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he photographs that should be seared in your memory from the Del Rio debacle are not those of Border Patrol agents on horseback, defamed by their federal superiors — and in particular, by President Biden himself — for daring to do their job.

Focus instead on the photos of police vehicles arrayed in long, imposing rows on the American side of the river — state police vehicles, ordered to secure the border by the governor of Texas.

Does Governor Abbott have the authority to deploy a “steel wall” of Lone Star State troopers? Well, he has the raw power to do it, …