NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Biden’s Phone Call with Afghanistan’s President Was Not Impeachable

By
President Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
But Democrats have only themselves to blame for pro-Trump Republicans’ efforts to argue it was.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here’s much to condemn in President Biden’s disgraceful orchestration and dishonest defense of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. But it is meritless to berate the president over a phone conversation he had with the former president of the then-U.S.-backed (and now-deposed) Afghan government.

Criticism of Biden’s July 23 call with then-president Ashraf Ghani is mounting among Republicans, particularly those who remain beholden to former president Trump. Here is the convoluted theory: Trump was impeached over a phone conversation with the leader of Ukraine, in which he conflated legitimate investigative concerns with his own political fortunes; analogously, Biden’s call with Ghani

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest