Biden’s Phone Call with Afghanistan’s President Was Not Impeachable

But Democrats have only themselves to blame for pro-Trump Republicans’ efforts to argue it was.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here’s much to condemn in President Biden’s disgraceful orchestration and dishonest defense of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. But it is meritless to berate the president over a phone conversation he had with the former president of the then-U.S.-backed (and now-deposed) Afghan government.

Criticism of Biden’s July 23 call with then-president Ashraf Ghani is mounting among Republicans, particularly those who remain beholden to former president Trump. Here is the convoluted theory: Trump was impeached over a phone conversation with the leader of Ukraine, in which he conflated legitimate investigative concerns with his own political fortunes; analogously, Biden’s call with Ghani …